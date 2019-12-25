Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.06. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 3,566 shares trading hands.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

