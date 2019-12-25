Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Declares — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0047 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 1,644,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,537,803. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

