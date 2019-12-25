Bank7 Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of BSVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BSVN shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

