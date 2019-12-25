Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Befesa SA (ETR:BFSA) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.30 ($43.37) and last traded at €37.10 ($43.14), approximately 18,183 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €37.00 ($43.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFSA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.57 and a 200-day moving average of €33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

