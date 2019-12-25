BidaskClub Upgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRDM. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,059 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.