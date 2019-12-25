BidaskClub Upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on shares of Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. Match Group has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

