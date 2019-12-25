BidaskClub Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $446.00 target price (down previously from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.86.

NFLX stock opened at $333.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

