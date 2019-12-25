BidaskClub Upgrades Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $25.88 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

