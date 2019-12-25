Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $3.81 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $509,005.00 and approximately $15,703.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00052548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004752 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001311 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,686 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

