Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $96,435.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001044 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,257,473 coins and its circulating supply is 8,257,469 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

