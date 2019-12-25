BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $14.38. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 16,486 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 4,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 558,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 392,046 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.