Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of ZAG traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.05. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a twelve month low of C$15.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.43.

