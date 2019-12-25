Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf Declares Annual Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ZID)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf (TSE:ZID) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of ZID traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609. Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf has a 52 week low of C$24.73 and a 52 week high of C$29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.35.

