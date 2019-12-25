BOScoin (BOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $553,997.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $553,997.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,185,413,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,136,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

