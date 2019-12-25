Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $11.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.87 million. First Community reported sales of $11.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $48.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.97 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $49.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO remained flat at $$21.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $156.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,314,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

