Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to announce sales of $832.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $882.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. 121,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,199. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.6% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in OneMain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

