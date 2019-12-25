Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 263,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.