Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Rockwell Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 256,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.45.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.