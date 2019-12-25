Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Post -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($4.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CBIO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 226,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,523. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

