Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post sales of $61.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $61.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $216.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.46 million to $217.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.91 million, with estimates ranging from $288.43 million to $305.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 226,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $131,001.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.