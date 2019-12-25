Brokerages Set Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target at $17.50

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 47,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,888. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.71.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

