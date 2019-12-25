Brokerages Set Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $78.00

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

DOCU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. 361,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,832. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.45. Docusign has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $76.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $774,972.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Docusign by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,881,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Docusign by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

