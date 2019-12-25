Brokerages Set Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $107.60

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,430 shares of company stock worth $16,102,019. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

GH traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. 383,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

