Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €20.38

Dec 25th, 2019

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.38 ($23.70).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

