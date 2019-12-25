Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TransAlta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TransAlta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,835,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after acquiring an additional 970,519 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 14,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 123,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.21. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.