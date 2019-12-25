Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of CAC opened at $46.20 on Friday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Camden National by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camden National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

