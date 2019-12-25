CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $3.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.97 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $12.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $585,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 1,963,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,405. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

