Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centogene an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Centogene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNTG shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Centogene stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 4,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,766. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.