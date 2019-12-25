Chainlink Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $629.10 million and approximately $79.23 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Mercatox and Huobi. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

