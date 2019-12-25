Clipper Coin (CCC) Market Cap Tops $33.13 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $33.13 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.06071053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

