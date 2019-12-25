Cloudbric (CLB) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $589,524.00 and $731.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,773,643 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

