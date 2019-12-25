Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $62.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $68.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,923,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,456 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,501,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 534,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

