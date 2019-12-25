Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Shares Down 16.7%

Colibri Resource Corp. (CVE:CBI) traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 57,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 66,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Colibri Resource Company Profile (CVE:CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Pilar gold project that covers an area of 145 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

