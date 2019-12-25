CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.88 Million

Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $172.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.10 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $184.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $680.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $681.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $704.38 million, with estimates ranging from $693.10 million to $719.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

CVLT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.78. 187,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.13.

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.