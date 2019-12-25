Contrasting Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 1 4 15 2 2.82

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $95.45, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Aptiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.03 -$1.16 million N/A N/A Aptiv $14.44 billion 1.68 $1.07 billion $5.26 18.04

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24% Aptiv 6.99% 34.88% 10.03%

Volatility and Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

