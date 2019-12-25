Contrasting Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) and Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 35.72% 8.59% 3.98% Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Senior Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.15 $13.81 million $1.41 12.58 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 was formed on July 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

