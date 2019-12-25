CPChain Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $165,636.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, CPChain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00557542 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000970 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.