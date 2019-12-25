Cream (CRM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $49,520.00 and $57.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00059966 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00555563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085392 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

