Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Cree by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,301 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 209,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

