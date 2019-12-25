Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.07. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 52.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 64.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

