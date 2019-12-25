DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.75, 19,021 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 38,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses segments. The company engages in the building contracting and sale of houses with land; building contracting and property management; and construction of condominiums, commercial facilities, shopping centers, logistics, distribution facilities, food factories, medical and nursing care facilities, office buildings, and showrooms.

