DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,657. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.