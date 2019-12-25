Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.76.

Shares of DKS opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

