DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $15.62. DSP Group shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 32,405 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $358.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

