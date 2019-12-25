Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Trading Up 0.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.86, 110,141 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 184,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.