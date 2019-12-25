Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Eildon Capital has a 12-month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of A$1.15 ($0.82). The company has a market cap of $46.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.03.

Get Eildon Capital alerts:

About Eildon Capital

Eildon Capital Limited is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eildon Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eildon Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.