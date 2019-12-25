Ellaism (ELLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $36,666.00 and $14.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

