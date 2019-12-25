Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $167,727.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.01738092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,894,742 coins and its circulating supply is 166,865,329 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

