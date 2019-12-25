FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. FedEx reported earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.78. 1,797,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,901. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

