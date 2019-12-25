Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $107.78 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 752,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.